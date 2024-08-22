Sapphire (SAPP) Price Down 16.2% Over Last Week

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $1,274.32 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,637.12 or 0.04347803 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00043523 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007332 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013413 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007858 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,861,732,393 coins and its circulating supply is 1,841,249,370 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

