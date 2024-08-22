Savaria (TSE:SIS) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.81

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$19.81 and last traded at C$19.73, with a volume of 17785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.56.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIS. Cormark boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.29.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other Savaria news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total value of C$72,400.00. 20.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

