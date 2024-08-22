Scharf Investments LLC Buys 23,756 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,756 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.9% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $101,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,697,000 after buying an additional 73,774 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,454,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 414.2% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $557.18. 774,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,801. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $564.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

