Scharf Investments LLC Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Scharf Investments LLC decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 659,891 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 361,468 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.9% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $65,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,015,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 14.3% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.7% in the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,564 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,281 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE DIS traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,608,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,600,556. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $163.95 billion, a PE ratio of 97.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.