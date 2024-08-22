Scharf Investments LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Scharf Investments LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,994,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,690,000 after purchasing an additional 227,252 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 392.0% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 254,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,386,000 after purchasing an additional 203,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 198.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,581,000 after purchasing an additional 181,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,533,000 after purchasing an additional 146,971 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $304.56. 725,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,353. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $224.41 and a one year high of $309.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

