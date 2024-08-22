Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) PT Lowered to $63.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $67.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.55% from the stock’s previous close.

SLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.4 %

SLB opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,696 shares of company stock valued at $9,264,905. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $7,754,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 133,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

