Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.85 per share, with a total value of $229,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,963,355.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP James Joshua Jackson purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,712.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,007.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.85 per share, with a total value of $229,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,355.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 3,715 shares of company stock worth $430,207 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Science Applications International by 26.7% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 22,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $126.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.69. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $104.26 and a 12 month high of $145.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.45.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 17.33%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

