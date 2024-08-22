Scotiabank Boosts MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target to $15.50

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MAG. Ventum Cap Mkts cut MAG Silver from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.38.

MAG Silver Price Performance

MAG stock opened at $13.74 on Monday. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MAG Silver

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 8.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

