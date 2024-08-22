Scotiabank Raises Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target to $22.00

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AGI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.06.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of AGI stock opened at $19.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $20.24.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.78 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,397,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,669,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,371,000 after purchasing an additional 250,207 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 147.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,585,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,282 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 71.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,183,000 after buying an additional 2,756,759 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $64,117,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.