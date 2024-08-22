Scotiabank Raises Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$8.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.50.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQX
Equinox Gold Stock Performance
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Equinox Gold
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.