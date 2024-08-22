Scotiabank Raises Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$8.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.50.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQX

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Equinox Gold Company Profile

CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54.

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.