Scotiabank Trims Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Target Price to $15.00

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector underperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BVN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $13.55 on Monday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $277.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.21 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BVN. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 63.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

