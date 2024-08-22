Scotiabank Trims NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Target Price to C$12.00

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NXE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Ventum Financial cut their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of NexGen Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.72.

NexGen Energy stock opened at C$8.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. NexGen Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$6.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.91.

In other news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total transaction of C$1,395,336.00. In related news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total transaction of C$1,692,285.00. Also, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of NexGen Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total transaction of C$1,395,336.00. Insiders own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

