SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.39

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.39 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.39 ($0.03), with a volume of 60000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.55 ($0.03).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SDX Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.
View Our Latest Analysis on SDX
SDX Energy Trading Down 6.2 %
SDX Energy Company Profile
SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SDX Energy
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for SDX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.