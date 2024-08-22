SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) Stock Price Down 3.2%

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.56. 2,000,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,726,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

SEALSQ Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEALSQ

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SEALSQ stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 649,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 3.83% of SEALSQ as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEALSQ Company Profile

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services.

Further Reading

