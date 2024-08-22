Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.10

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 3052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Seiko Epson Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 6.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Seiko Epson Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

