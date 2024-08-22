Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

SENS opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $216.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.82. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Senseonics had a negative net margin of 335.15% and a negative return on equity of 299.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Senseonics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SENS. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 25.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 415,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 85,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 16.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

