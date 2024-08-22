Shailesh Jejurikar Sells 10,623 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 10,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $1,797,624.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE PG remained flat at $170.16 during midday trading on Thursday. 4,097,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,612,119. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.17 and its 200-day moving average is $163.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $171.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,214.1% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 257,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,739,000 after acquiring an additional 237,934 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $878,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 155,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.95.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

