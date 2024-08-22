Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Roth Mkm

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Roth Mkm from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SHIM. Roth Capital downgraded Shimmick from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Shimmick from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Shimmick alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Shimmick

Shimmick Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shimmick

Shares of SHIM opened at $3.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Shimmick has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $7.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHIM. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Shimmick by 140.7% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shimmick in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Shimmick by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 609,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 46,788 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shimmick during the 4th quarter valued at $1,997,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shimmick during the 4th quarter valued at $2,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

About Shimmick

(Get Free Report)

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shimmick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimmick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.