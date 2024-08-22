Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Down 0.4%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $75.57 and last traded at $75.82. Approximately 997,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 10,268,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $96.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.20 and a 200-day moving average of $69.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Shopify by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Shopify by 26.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,840,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 21.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,642,265,000 after buying an additional 5,982,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 49.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,315,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,386,000 after buying an additional 2,102,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

