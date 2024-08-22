Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $4.55

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.55, but opened at $4.42. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 396,289 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sibanye Stillwater
Sibanye Stillwater Stock Down 6.2 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 22,801,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,186,000 after purchasing an additional 416,399 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 3,256.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,315,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after buying an additional 5,156,931 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 65.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,335,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after buying an additional 526,724 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 8.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,123,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 90,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 53.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 349,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sibanye Stillwater
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- McDonald’s Stock Nearing New High After Analyst Price Boost
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Palo Alto Networks Stock Can Set a New All-Time High Soon
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Zoom Beats Q2 Expectations, Signaling Continued Growth Trajectory
Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.