Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $4.55

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.55, but opened at $4.42. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 396,289 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Down 6.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 22,801,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,186,000 after purchasing an additional 416,399 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 3,256.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,315,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after buying an additional 5,156,931 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 65.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,335,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after buying an additional 526,724 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 8.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,123,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 90,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 53.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 349,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.