Sivota (LON:SIV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.00

Sivota PLC (LON:SIV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06), with a volume of 575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

Sivota Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 27.31. The firm has a market cap of £629,500.00 and a PE ratio of -41.67.

About Sivota

Sivota PLC, through its subsidiary, Apester Ltd. operates a digital experience end-to-end software platform. Its platform enables brands, publishers, and creators to publish and monetize interactive digital experiences on their sites and apps. Sivota PLC was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

