Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins boosted their price target on Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skeena Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.96.

SKE opened at C$10.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.86. Skeena Resources has a 1 year low of C$4.20 and a 1 year high of C$11.52.

In other news, Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.52, for a total transaction of C$68,136.00. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

