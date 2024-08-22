Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.69.

Shares of SNOW traded down $17.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.43. 26,321,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,538,992. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $107.93 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.59. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 534,178 shares of company stock valued at $66,520,575 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,358,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Snowflake by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

