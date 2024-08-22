SOLVE Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $8.10 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. SOLVE has a total market cap of $8.10 million and $250,275.62 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000850 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

