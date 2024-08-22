SOLVE (SOLVE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $149,624.12

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $7.97 million and $149,624.12 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SOLVE has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000844 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

