Sovryn Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $8.89 Million (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, Sovryn has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One Sovryn token can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000802 BTC on major exchanges. Sovryn has a total market capitalization of $8.89 million and $39,698.72 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sovryn Token Profile

Sovryn’s launch date was August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. The official website for Sovryn is sovryn.app. The official message board for Sovryn is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sovryn Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 63,974,188.3166725 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 0.47424539 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $43,902.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

