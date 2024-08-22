SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $154.90

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $154.90 and last traded at $154.40, with a volume of 514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.43.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. AlTi Global Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,668,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,913,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

