SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 37,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $36.51. The stock had a trading volume of 799,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,883. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average of $35.37.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

