Spiros Maliagros Sells 2,464 Shares of AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) insider Spiros Maliagros sold 2,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $10,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 428,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,949.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Spiros Maliagros also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 13th, Spiros Maliagros sold 468 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $1,872.00.
- On Friday, August 9th, Spiros Maliagros sold 200 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $800.00.
- On Tuesday, August 6th, Spiros Maliagros sold 2,000 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $8,060.00.
- On Thursday, July 25th, Spiros Maliagros sold 1,800 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $9,018.00.
- On Tuesday, July 23rd, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $28,037.34.
- On Monday, July 15th, Spiros Maliagros sold 1,779 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $8,895.00.
- On Tuesday, July 9th, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $25,902.81.
- On Tuesday, July 2nd, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $27,345.06.
- On Wednesday, May 29th, Spiros Maliagros sold 14,134 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $71,235.36.
Shares of NASDAQ ALTI opened at $4.12 on Thursday. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.71.
AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.
