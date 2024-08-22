Spiros Maliagros Sells 2,464 Shares of AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) insider Spiros Maliagros sold 2,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $10,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 428,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,949.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Spiros Maliagros also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AlTi Global alerts:

On Tuesday, August 13th, Spiros Maliagros sold 468 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $1,872.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Spiros Maliagros sold 200 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $800.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Spiros Maliagros sold 2,000 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $8,060.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Spiros Maliagros sold 1,800 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $9,018.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $28,037.34.

On Monday, July 15th, Spiros Maliagros sold 1,779 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $8,895.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $25,902.81.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $27,345.06.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Spiros Maliagros sold 14,134 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $71,235.36.

AlTi Global Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALTI opened at $4.12 on Thursday. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlTi Global

AlTi Global Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of AlTi Global by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in AlTi Global by 11.3% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 50,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AlTi Global by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 19,547 shares during the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.