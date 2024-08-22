Spiros Maliagros Sells 5,769 Shares of AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) insider Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $23,306.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,101.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Spiros Maliagros also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 16th, Spiros Maliagros sold 2,464 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $10,028.48.
- On Tuesday, August 13th, Spiros Maliagros sold 468 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $1,872.00.
- On Friday, August 9th, Spiros Maliagros sold 200 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $800.00.
- On Tuesday, August 6th, Spiros Maliagros sold 2,000 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $8,060.00.
- On Thursday, July 25th, Spiros Maliagros sold 1,800 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $9,018.00.
- On Tuesday, July 23rd, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $28,037.34.
- On Monday, July 15th, Spiros Maliagros sold 1,779 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $8,895.00.
- On Tuesday, July 9th, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $25,902.81.
- On Tuesday, July 2nd, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $27,345.06.
- On Wednesday, May 29th, Spiros Maliagros sold 14,134 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $71,235.36.
AlTi Global Price Performance
Shares of AlTi Global stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $4.18. 38,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,731. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $9.22.
About AlTi Global
AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.
