SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) COO Rahul Kanwar Sells 412,190 Shares

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $30,143,454.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,359.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SSNC stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.40. 828,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,040. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $73.97.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,716,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,243,000 after purchasing an additional 101,948 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2,178.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 100,197 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,511,000 after buying an additional 79,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 253,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

