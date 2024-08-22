SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) COO Rahul Kanwar Sells 412,190 Shares

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $30,143,454.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,359.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of SSNC stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.40. 828,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,040. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $73.97.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SSNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
