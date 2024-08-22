Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 4,410 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stableford Capital II LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.6% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.1% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 17,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 20,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,149,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,066,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $451.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

