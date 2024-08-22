Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 98.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 33,216 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,652,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $415,167,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Starbucks by 106.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,721,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Starbucks by 2,624.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,150,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $196,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,378 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,005,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,028,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

