Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Price Target to $4.00

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 341.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CUE. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cue Biopharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Cue Biopharma from $15.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CUE opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.96.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 711.84% and a negative return on equity of 128.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cue Biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 150,457 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cue Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.