StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BKSC opened at $11.79 on Monday. Bank of South Carolina has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $15.02. The company has a market cap of $64.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 20.76%.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

