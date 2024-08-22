StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

LPTH opened at $1.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 22.8% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 111,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 47,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 211,626 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,819,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 310,870 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

