StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLPH stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. The company has a market cap of $428,155.00, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.73. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.52.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

