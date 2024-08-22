StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INUV opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.57.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 51.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Inuvo will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Inuvo

About Inuvo

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inuvo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inuvo, Inc. ( NYSE:INUV Free Report ) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.93% of Inuvo worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

