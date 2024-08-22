StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Stock Performance
NYSE:SPLP opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. Steel Partners has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $533.16 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 21.44%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Steel Partners Company Profile
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Steel Partners
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.