StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:SPLP opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. Steel Partners has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $533.16 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 21.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Steel Partners Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steel Partners stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. ( NYSE:SPLP Free Report ) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 2.93% of Steel Partners worth $22,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 50.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

