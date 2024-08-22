StockNews.com Upgrades 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) to “Hold”

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

22nd Century Group Price Performance

Shares of XXII opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23. 22nd Century Group has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $35.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 22nd Century Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its stake in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) by 106.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,577,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,399,323 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP owned 83.28% of 22nd Century Group worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

