Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $0.0487 on Major Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0487 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $42,358.77 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.30 or 0.04321783 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00040375 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007085 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013276 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

