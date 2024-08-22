SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Trading Up 5.7 %

SPCB opened at $0.18 on Monday. SuperCom has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) by 263.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 39.93% of SuperCom worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

