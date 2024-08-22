Superconductor Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCON) Trading 6% Higher

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCON – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. 14,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 32,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
Superconductor Technologies Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65.
Superconductor Technologies Company Profile
Superconductor Technologies, Inc develops, produces and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies. It also engages in the development of Conducts superconducting wire platform, that offers zero resistance with high current density. The company was founded on May 11, 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Further Reading
