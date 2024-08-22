SwissBorg Trading 5% Lower Over Last Week (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, SwissBorg has traded down 5% against the dollar. SwissBorg has a market capitalization of $155.62 million and $1.02 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwissBorg token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SwissBorg Token Profile

SwissBorg launched on September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 985,304,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 984,004,858 tokens. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog.

SwissBorg Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is a blockchain-based platform that aims to democratize wealth management. CHSB is the native token of the SwissBorg platform, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token with multiple utilities. SwissBorg is a decentralized wealth management platform that offers services such as investment management, financial analysis, and asset tokenization. The CHSB token is used for governance, staking, and accessing premium features within the SwissBorg ecosystem. SwissBorg was founded by Cyrus Fazel and Anthony Lesoismier in 2017.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwissBorg should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwissBorg using one of the exchanges listed above.

