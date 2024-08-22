Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.50

Shares of Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.50 and last traded at C$11.47, with a volume of 8625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.45.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SYZ. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Sylogist from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Sylogist from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Sylogist to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital set a C$13.25 price target on Sylogist in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sylogist presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.68.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.
