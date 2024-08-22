Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $200.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at UBS Group from $185.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TGT. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Target from $165.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.73. 2,209,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032,661. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.43. The stock has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Target has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Target by 23.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 642,340 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $112,686,000 after acquiring an additional 122,706 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 11.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,958,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 130,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,540,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

