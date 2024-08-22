Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Lifted to “Buy” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. BTIG Research currently has $78.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TMHC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.17.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 2.9 %

TMHC opened at $64.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.19. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.95.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 28,259 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $1,928,676.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,197,057 shares in the company, valued at $149,949,140.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 28,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $1,928,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197,057 shares in the company, valued at $149,949,140.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,989,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,225,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,560,703.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,966,317. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.