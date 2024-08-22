TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,030 ($39.37) and last traded at GBX 3,045 ($39.57). Approximately 17,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 92,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,060 ($39.76).

TBC Bank Group Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,807.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,922.92. The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.19, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10.

About TBC Bank Group

(Get Free Report)

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, insurance, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers mortgage, digital, consumer, car, overdraft, and pawnshop loans; and term deposits, mortgage, credit cards; current, and nominee account services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TBC Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TBC Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.