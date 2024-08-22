TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Announces $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

TE Connectivity has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years. TE Connectivity has a dividend payout ratio of 31.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $8.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $152.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.50 and a 200 day moving average of $146.54. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $159.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,461 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.45.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

