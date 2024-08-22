TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.45.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEL

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $152.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.54. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,363 shares of company stock worth $11,791,461 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 238.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 719,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,212,000 after buying an additional 506,754 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 113.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 15,934 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.